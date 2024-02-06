SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau woman faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting a juvenile last month in Sikeston.
Emma Stroup, 20, is charged with felony first-degree assault/serious physical injury and felony abuse or neglect of a child/serious emotional or physical injury (no sexual contact), according to online court records.
At 11 a.m. April 23, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety made contact with a juvenile victim who was being treated at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with DPS. The juvenile had injuries to her face, a swollen eye, slight lacerations and bruises on both arms.
The juvenile told officers she was at a house in Sikeston on April 23 and asleep on the couch when Stroup began assaulting her, Rowe said.
Following an investigation by officers, a warrant for Stroup's arrest was issued May 13 with bond set at $75,000 cash or surety. Stroup turned herself into authorities and posted bond May 17.
Stroup is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Scott County Court.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.