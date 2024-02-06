SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau woman faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting a juvenile last month in Sikeston.

Emma Stroup, 20, is charged with felony first-degree assault/serious physical injury and felony abuse or neglect of a child/serious emotional or physical injury (no sexual contact), according to online court records.

At 11 a.m. April 23, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety made contact with a juvenile victim who was being treated at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with DPS. The juvenile had injuries to her face, a swollen eye, slight lacerations and bruises on both arms.