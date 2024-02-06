Cape woman charged in alleged stabbing

A Cape Girardeau woman has been charged in an alleged stabbing that occurred Sunday, May 7.
A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Emerald Boyd, 29, has been charged with felony first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in connection with the alleged stabbing.
The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Park Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a female victim with an apparent knife wound to her head, the post says. Shortly afterward, police located and apprehended Boyd. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Boyd is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bond.
