Cape woman at odds with police, views son's death as no accident

Barbara Kellum does not believe her sonï¿½s death was an accident.
The Cape Girardeau woman said her son, Mychal Douglas ï¿½Silkyï¿½ Byrd, told her and police before he died he was intentionally run off Interstate 55.
But police said there is no evidence Byrdï¿½s vehicle was run off the road.
Byrd suffered extensive injuries after the SUV he was driving northbound on Interstate 55 on July 29 left the roadway, became airborne and crashed into Ramsey Creek near the 94 mile marker.
Byrd, 40, of Cape Girardeau suffered numerous broken bones and internal bleeding. He was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center and later airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He died Sept. 7 in the St. Louis hospital from complications resulting from his injuries.
Kellum said her son developed a lung infection from the creek water, which ultimately led to his death.
More than three months after her sonï¿½s death, Kellum remains frustrated police still view her sonï¿½s death as an accident.
Kellum views her sonï¿½s death as an unsolved murder.
She said her insurance agent viewed the matter as a ï¿½wrongful deathï¿½ case.
Police, she said, ï¿½are not even tryingï¿½ to solve the case.
Police Lt. Brad Smith said he understands her frustration and feels for her loss. But he said there is no evidence Byrdï¿½s vehicle was struck by another car or otherwise forced off the road.
ï¿½It happens all the time in our line of work,ï¿½ Smith said of not finding evidence.
Kellum, however, said Byrdï¿½s vehicle did not have to be bumped to be forced off the road.
Police responded to the scene at 11:37 a.m. July 29, hours after the vehicle landed in the creek, according to a police report.
Cpl. Jacob Scheper found Byrd floating on his back in the muddy creek and a passenger, Tracey Browning, 45, of Charleston, Missouri, in the vehicle, unable to move.
Patrolman Brian McCain filed an accident report listing ï¿½driver fatigue/asleepï¿½ as a ï¿½probable contributing circumstance.ï¿½
Byrd told police the incident occurred between 3 and 4 a.m.
He told Scheper and his mother he attempted to climb out of the creek to seek help, but was unable to do so because of his severe injuries. Scheper said Byrd was found floating in two feet of water.
Kellum said her son told her he kept passing out. When a police officer arrived at the scene, he initially thought Byrd was dead, Kellum said.
She said Byrd told her from his Saint Francis hospital bed that two men had chased him from Charleston because he gave a ride to Browning. Byrd said the men wanted to get hold of Browning because he had ï¿½beat up some girl.ï¿½
Browning told police a far different story.
Browning, who was hospitalized at Saint Francis, said ï¿½no one was mad at them and he didnï¿½t notice anyone following him because he was falling asleep,ï¿½ Scheper wrote in his report.
Scheper said Browning said a tire ï¿½may have popped.ï¿½
But Kellum, who saw the vehicle after it was towed to Sperlingï¿½s Garage and Wrecker Service, said none of the tires had blown.
She said Browningï¿½s statements to police are not believable.
Scheper said in his report Browning was on pain medication given him by emergency room staff and was ï¿½going in and out of consciousnessï¿½ when he spoke to him.
In the report, updated Oct. 2, Scheper said he was ï¿½unable to determine the cause of the accident at this time.ï¿½
According to Scheperï¿½s report, the vehicle driven by Byrd crashed into the creek bank and then fell back into the creek, landing on all four tires.
Scheper said ï¿½there did not appear to be any attempt to brake/slow the vehicle downï¿½ before it became airborne.
Kellum said an assistant coroner told her there was no sign of drugs or alcohol in her sonï¿½s body.
Byrd, who grew up in Jamaica, New York, previously served more than six years in a federal prison on a drug conviction.
But Kellum said Byrd had turned his life around. Kellum said Byrd lived with her and had been working for nearly two years at Gilster Mary-Lee in Perryville, Missouri, at the time of the vehicular incident.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
