Cape woman at odds with police, views son's death as no accident

Barbara Kellum does not believe her sonï¿½s death was an accident.

The Cape Girardeau woman said her son, Mychal Douglas ï¿½Silkyï¿½ Byrd, told her and police before he died he was intentionally run off Interstate 55.

But police said there is no evidence Byrdï¿½s vehicle was run off the road.

Byrd suffered extensive injuries after the SUV he was driving northbound on Interstate 55 on July 29 left the roadway, became airborne and crashed into Ramsey Creek near the 94 mile marker.

Byrd, 40, of Cape Girardeau suffered numerous broken bones and internal bleeding. He was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center and later airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Mychal Byrd

He died Sept. 7 in the St. Louis hospital from complications resulting from his injuries.

Kellum said her son developed a lung infection from the creek water, which ultimately led to his death.

More than three months after her sonï¿½s death, Kellum remains frustrated police still view her sonï¿½s death as an accident.

Kellum views her sonï¿½s death as an unsolved murder.

She said her insurance agent viewed the matter as a ï¿½wrongful deathï¿½ case.

Police, she said, ï¿½are not even tryingï¿½ to solve the case.

Police Lt. Brad Smith said he understands her frustration and feels for her loss. But he said there is no evidence Byrdï¿½s vehicle was struck by another car or otherwise forced off the road.

ï¿½It happens all the time in our line of work,ï¿½ Smith said of not finding evidence.

Kellum, however, said Byrdï¿½s vehicle did not have to be bumped to be forced off the road.

Police responded to the scene at 11:37 a.m. July 29, hours after the vehicle landed in the creek, according to a police report.

Cpl. Jacob Scheper found Byrd floating on his back in the muddy creek and a passenger, Tracey Browning, 45, of Charleston, Missouri, in the vehicle, unable to move.

Patrolman Brian McCain filed an accident report listing ï¿½driver fatigue/asleepï¿½ as a ï¿½probable contributing circumstance.ï¿½