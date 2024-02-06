Cape woman arrested in Stoddard County

A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Tuesday night for alleged felony drug possession.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, authorities arrested Lillian Belcher, 18, for allegedly possessing methamphetamine in Stoddard County, Missouri. She was taken to the county jail and released.
