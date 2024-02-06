All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 15, 2021

Cape woman arrested in Scott County

A Cape Girardeau woman was taken into custody Wednesday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Sarah Hinkle, 42, was taken into custody about 11:30 Wednesday night in Scott County for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving while intoxicated (drugs), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on right half of the roadway...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau woman was taken into custody Wednesday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Sarah Hinkle, 42, was taken into custody about 11:30 Wednesday night in Scott County for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving while intoxicated (drugs), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on right half of the roadway.

She was taken to Scott County Jail and released.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy