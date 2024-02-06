Cape woman arrested in Scott County

A Cape Girardeau woman was taken into custody Wednesday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Sarah Hinkle, 42, was taken into custody about 11:30 Wednesday night in Scott County for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving while intoxicated (drugs), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on right half of the roadway.
She was taken to Scott County Jail and released.
