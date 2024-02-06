Cape woman arrested in Douglas County

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Cape Girardeau woman for alleged misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
A patrol report said Sarah Johnson, 53, was arrested in Douglas County at about 4 p.m. Saturday.
She was cited for the alleged infractions and released.
