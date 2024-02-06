Cape woman arrested for alleged drugs

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Cape Girardeau woman Monday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
A patrol report said troopers took into custody Crystal McMackin, 43, for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no license plate light.
She was taken to Scott County Jail and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.