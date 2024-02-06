Cape woman arrested after crash

A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested in Cooper County, Missouri, for allegedly causing a vehicle wreck and leaving the scene.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said troopers arrested Cathryn Jaco, 26, at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, citing her for felony leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, driving with no valid license and failure to wear a seat belt.
She was taken to Saline County (Missouri) Jail.
