Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta coming this weekend to Cape Splash

The ninth annual Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta will be Saturday, July 15, on the Lazy River at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
The event, which will have three races, will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Starting at 7 p.m. will be the Big Quacker adult race. At 7:30 p.m., the Big Chief Business Battle duck race will start. After the adults have had their fun, the Duck Wild children's race will start at 8 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three swiftest ducks that cross the finish line for the Big Quacker and the Duck Wild races. Those in the Big Chief Business Battle will compete for the grand prize and bragging rights by decorating model ducks to show off their crew's pride. The cost to adopt a Big Chief duck is $100.
The cost to enter a duck in the event is $5, which will get the participant into Cape Splash for the event. Included with the duck price is the ability to enjoy the water park during the two-hour event, including the Lazy River in between races.
The Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta is family friendly and raises money for Special Olympics Missouri and Cape West Rotary Foundation.
To adopt a duck — or more than one — go to www.capewestrotary.org/duckrace.
