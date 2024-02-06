Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta coming this weekend to Cape Splash

The ninth annual Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta will be Saturday, July 15, on the Lazy River at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event, which will have three races, will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m. will be the Big Quacker adult race. At 7:30 p.m., the Big Chief Business Battle duck race will start. After the adults have had their fun, the Duck Wild children's race will start at 8 p.m.