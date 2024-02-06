Cape West Cinema prepares to reopen

Move over Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the rest of the online movie channels. Cape West Cinema on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau is back in business.
Five months after temporarily closing in March due to COVID-19, Marcus Theatres announced Tuesday that Cape Girardeau’s multiplex cinema will begin showing movies on the “big screen” again starting Friday.
“We have implemented updated health and safety protocols as we welcome back guests and create a safe and comfortable theatergoing experience,” said Mari Randa, director of communications for the Wisconsin-based theater chain.
Randa said Cape West Cinema is among 73 of Marcus’ 91 locations that will open over the next week and a half.
“The safety and well-being of our guests and associates will always be our top priorities,” Marcus chairman, president and CEO Rolando Rodreguez said in a statement about the company’s reopening protocols.
Marcus opened a half dozen theaters in June and used those locations as “test sites” for the theater chain’s safety measures designed to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Those safety measures include what Marcus describes as its “Movie STAR” approach, which stands for “S”ocial distancing; “T”horough cleaning: “A”pp and website for ordering tickets and concessions; and “R”espect for other customers by following safety protocols.
“We implemented our updated safety protocols at a few locations in late June and have been expremely pleased with the response from theatergoers,” Rodreguez said. “In fact, 96 percent indicated it was a comfortable and safe experience.”
The reopening theaters will initially show a mix of “classic” content plus new movie releases. More information may be found at wwww.MarcusTheatres.com/reopening.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.