Cape West Cinema prepares to reopen

Move over Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the rest of the online movie channels. Cape West Cinema on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau is back in business.

Five months after temporarily closing in March due to COVID-19, Marcus Theatres announced Tuesday that Cape Girardeau’s multiplex cinema will begin showing movies on the “big screen” again starting Friday.

“We have implemented updated health and safety protocols as we welcome back guests and create a safe and comfortable theatergoing experience,” said Mari Randa, director of communications for the Wisconsin-based theater chain.

Randa said Cape West Cinema is among 73 of Marcus’ 91 locations that will open over the next week and a half.