All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 19, 2020

Cape West Cinema prepares to reopen

Move over Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the rest of the online movie channels. Cape West Cinema on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau is back in business. Five months after temporarily closing in March due to COVID-19, Marcus Theatres announced Tuesday that Cape Girardeau’s multiplex cinema will begin showing movies on the “big screen” again starting Friday...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Move over Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the rest of the online movie channels. Cape West Cinema on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau is back in business.

Five months after temporarily closing in March due to COVID-19, Marcus Theatres announced Tuesday that Cape Girardeau’s multiplex cinema will begin showing movies on the “big screen” again starting Friday.

“We have implemented updated health and safety protocols as we welcome back guests and create a safe and comfortable theatergoing experience,” said Mari Randa, director of communications for the Wisconsin-based theater chain.

Randa said Cape West Cinema is among 73 of Marcus’ 91 locations that will open over the next week and a half.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The safety and well-being of our guests and associates will always be our top priorities,” Marcus chairman, president and CEO Rolando Rodreguez said in a statement about the company’s reopening protocols.

Marcus opened a half dozen theaters in June and used those locations as “test sites” for the theater chain’s safety measures designed to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Those safety measures include what Marcus describes as its “Movie STAR” approach, which stands for “S”ocial distancing; “T”horough cleaning: “A”pp and website for ordering tickets and concessions; and “R”espect for other customers by following safety protocols.

“We implemented our updated safety protocols at a few locations in late June and have been expremely pleased with the response from theatergoers,” Rodreguez said. “In fact, 96 percent indicated it was a comfortable and safe experience.”

The reopening theaters will initially show a mix of “classic” content plus new movie releases. More information may be found at wwww.MarcusTheatres.com/reopening.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy