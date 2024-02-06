All sections
NewsNovember 6, 2024

Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water rate hike fails, Voss wins reelection

Cape Girardeau County election faced delays due to a ballot machine glitch. Water rate hike failed, while John Voss secured reelection. Unopposed candidates won in other local races.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
A view of one of the water clarifiers at the Cape Rock water treatment plant May 9 in Cape Girardeau.
A view of one of the water clarifiers at the Cape Rock water treatment plant May 9 in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com, file
Voters enter the Front Porch Rental Hall in Scott City on Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, to participate in the 2024 general election.
Voters enter the Front Porch Rental Hall in Scott City on Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, to participate in the 2024 general election.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau County election results came in early Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, following an error with the ballot counting machines that delayed the process.

According to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, the memory for the machine counting absentee ballots maxed out at 4,500. Previous Southeast Missourian reporting indicated Cape Girardeau County received 14,274 in-person absentee ballots and 1,351 mail-in ballots. Summers said her office had to acquire a new machine to continue the count, and that other counties of similar size around the state have also experienced the same issue.

The City of Cape Girardeau's water rate increase failed on the ballot.

Cape Girardeau County's unofficial results show that the increase fell short by 1,886 votes, with 7,007 "yes" and 8,893 "no" votes. Mayor Stacy Kinder addressed the failure of the water rate increase in a statement.

“As with many similar issues across the country, this was a ballot initiative that was difficult for voters to agree upon. Voting to raise one’s own utility rates is always a difficult choice, especially at a time when the overall economy is difficult for many to navigate. Some new components in the water treatment facility will be brought online in the coming year, which will ensure better monitoring and efficiencies of our water treatment process. However, more crucial upgrades at the treatment facility and throughout the distribution system still must be made, in order to provide the quality and quantity of water needed for the city. We as a community will, in the near future, have to discuss again how that necessary work will get done,” Kinder said in a statement.

According to the ballot language, the rate increase would have let the City of Cape Girardeau raise its water rates and fees by more than 5 percent in the current fiscal year. The increase would have been used to address improvements and maintenance to the water system. The increase would have gone into effect in January, with the increase ranging between $8.19 and $13.89 per month for 89% of the customers.

City of Cape Girardeau documents state the increase would have addressed $56 million in immediate needs for the water system and $64 million beyond 2033.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau voter education documents, if the city is not able to invest in its water system, there will likely be more water breaks, boil-water advisories, water conservation orders, and increased repair costs.

Missouri House, Senate races

In the Missouri House of Representatives District 147 race, Republican incumbent John Voss was victorious over Democratic challenger Michael Davis, winning by 4,251 votes.

Voss received 9,352 votes to Davis' 5,101, while Libertarian candidate Greg Tlapek received 632.

"I'm honored and humbled to be reelected," Voss said. "Thank you to the people of Cape Girardeau for your support and confidence. I will continue to be a strong voice for Cape Girardeau and the entire Southeast Missouri region."

House District 145 Republican candidate Bryant Wolfin, District 146 Republican incumbent Barry Hovis, District 148 Republican candidate David Dolan and District 27 Senate candidate Jamie Burger were each victorious in their respective races after running unopposed.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

