Cape Girardeau County election results came in early Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, following an error with the ballot counting machines that delayed the process.

According to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, the memory for the machine counting absentee ballots maxed out at 4,500. Previous Southeast Missourian reporting indicated Cape Girardeau County received 14,274 in-person absentee ballots and 1,351 mail-in ballots. Summers said her office had to acquire a new machine to continue the count, and that other counties of similar size around the state have also experienced the same issue.

The City of Cape Girardeau's water rate increase failed on the ballot.

Cape Girardeau County's unofficial results show that the increase fell short by 1,886 votes, with 7,007 "yes" and 8,893 "no" votes. Mayor Stacy Kinder addressed the failure of the water rate increase in a statement.

“As with many similar issues across the country, this was a ballot initiative that was difficult for voters to agree upon. Voting to raise one’s own utility rates is always a difficult choice, especially at a time when the overall economy is difficult for many to navigate. Some new components in the water treatment facility will be brought online in the coming year, which will ensure better monitoring and efficiencies of our water treatment process. However, more crucial upgrades at the treatment facility and throughout the distribution system still must be made, in order to provide the quality and quantity of water needed for the city. We as a community will, in the near future, have to discuss again how that necessary work will get done,” Kinder said in a statement.

According to the ballot language, the rate increase would have let the City of Cape Girardeau raise its water rates and fees by more than 5 percent in the current fiscal year. The increase would have been used to address improvements and maintenance to the water system. The increase would have gone into effect in January, with the increase ranging between $8.19 and $13.89 per month for 89% of the customers.