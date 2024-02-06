All sections
NewsOctober 4, 2022

Cape water main break repaired, officials say

The 14-inch water main that broke, forcing Cape Girardeau to go under a boil advisory, has been repaired as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the city. The water plant is up and running again and partially treated water will be introduced into the system. The boil advisory will still be extended for at least two more days while the water is tested and verified...

Nathan English
Cape Girardeau municipal employees completed a water main repair Tuesday afternoon. The city remains under a boil water advisory.
Cape Girardeau municipal employees completed a water main repair Tuesday afternoon. The city remains under a boil water advisory.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

The 14-inch water main that broke, forcing Cape Girardeau to go under a boil advisory, has been repaired as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the city.

The water plant is up and running again and partially treated water will be introduced into the system. The boil advisory will still be extended for at least two more days while the water is tested and verified.

"We are hopeful to restore verified-clean water by the weekend but encourage all customers to prepare for a longer water advisory," the release states.

More information, including specifics on handling the boil advisory, can be found at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news.

