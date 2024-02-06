All sections
NewsJuly 30, 2017

Cape volunteers to help Haiti mission with Pack the Bus event

In 2010, after a devastating earthquake in Haiti, Megan Boudreaux visited and saw a desperate need for ministry. From her vision grew Respire Haiti — the first word pronounced "Ress-purr-ay" — a Christian mission and school educating 500 students in Gressier, Haiti...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Children in the Respire Haiti Christian School line up to receive a meal.
Children in the Respire Haiti Christian School line up to receive a meal.Respire Haiti Christian School

In 2010, after a devastating earthquake in Haiti, Megan Boudreaux visited and saw a desperate need for ministry.

From her vision grew Respire Haiti — the first word pronounced “Ress-purr-ay” — a Christian mission and school educating 500 students in Gressier, Haiti.

The school initially was intended to help children known as restaveks or restavecs who essentially were slaves, according to Boudreaux’s book, “Miracle on Voodoo Mountain.”

Because Haiti does not have a public-education system, these restaveks often were uneducated, and Boudreaux saw a need to help them.

Respire Haiti since has grown from a Christian school and mission that include a medical center, occupational and physical therapy center, mental-health treatment center, cafe and safe house for young girls. In October, Respire Haiti broke ground on a new therapy center to address crowding issues.

The site is on Bellevue Mountain in Gressier, formerly known as a place for locals who practiced voodoo.

“Where once voodoo was worshiped now is a beautiful area for education and good things, learning about all kinds of different things,” said Respire Haiti board secretary Becky Harding, a Cape Girardeau resident involved with Respire Haiti for about four years.

All this ministry and outreach takes a lot of people working together, she said.

“We’re just trying to engage our community with this community in Haiti, lend support and help, and it’s been really great,” Harding said.

To that end, dozens of people from Cape Girardeau and other nearby towns have helped in innumerable ways, made trips to Haiti or donated supplies or money, and that assistance has been a blessing, she said.

Donations are being accepted for the next big project: Pack the Bus.

This item drop-off and unpacking will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Area Properties Real Estate, 1304 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Harding said this is an opportunity for people to drop by and meet Boudreaux and help pack the bus for its trip to Haiti or drop off donations.

The bus will be shipped Aug. 15 to Haiti with the donated supplies inside, Harding said.

There’s an Amazon wish list on the Facebook event page, and every donation helps, she said.

“Antibacterial wipes, those are always needed,” Harding said.

School supplies and books, cleaning supplies and hygiene items also are appreciated, she said.

“It is phenomenal what they’re doing [at Respire Haiti],” Harding said. “The goal is to educate and empower through Christ’s love.”

More information about Respire Haiti is at respirehaiti.org.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

Gressier, Haiti

1304 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

