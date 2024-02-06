Cape VA health center dedication postponed

The site dedication of the Veterans Affairs health care center in Cape Girardeau, which had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to Angela Smith, public affairs officer and congressional liaison with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff. A rescheduled date for the site dedication has not been announced.

The VA announced earlier this month its plans to build a $47.4 million, 43,000 square-foot facility on South Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of SoutheastHEALTH's Cancer Center.