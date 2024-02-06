Cape VA health center dedication postponed

The site dedication of the Veterans Affairs health care center in Cape Girardeau, which had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to Angela Smith, public affairs officer and congressional liaison with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff. A rescheduled date for the site dedication has not been announced.
The VA announced earlier this month its plans to build a $47.4 million, 43,000 square-foot facility on South Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of SoutheastHEALTH's Cancer Center.
The facility will replace the VA's existing outpatient clinic on William Street near West Park Mall and will house eight primary care teams, laboratory and radiology facilities, ophthalmology and audiology clinics, a pharmacy and several other specialty care services for veterans.
The project is scheduled for completion by 2022.
