All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 28, 2019

Cape VA health center dedication postponed

The site dedication of the Veterans Affairs health care center in Cape Girardeau, which had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to Angela Smith, public affairs officer and congressional liaison with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff. A rescheduled date for the site dedication has not been announced...

Southeast Missourian
Artist rendering of proposed VA health center for Cape Girardeau.
Artist rendering of proposed VA health center for Cape Girardeau.

The site dedication of the Veterans Affairs health care center in Cape Girardeau, which had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to Angela Smith, public affairs officer and congressional liaison with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff. A rescheduled date for the site dedication has not been announced.

The VA announced earlier this month its plans to build a $47.4 million, 43,000 square-foot facility on South Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of SoutheastHEALTH's Cancer Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The facility will replace the VA's existing outpatient clinic on William Street near West Park Mall and will house eight primary care teams, laboratory and radiology facilities, ophthalmology and audiology clinics, a pharmacy and several other specialty care services for veterans.

The project is scheduled for completion by 2022.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy