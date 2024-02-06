Cape VA health care center work progressing, set for Feb. 1 opening

About 3,000 more military veterans from the region may receive health care through the Department of Veteran Affairs once the Cape Girardeau Health Care Center opens its doors early next year.

Libby Johnson, administrator, guided a tour of the under-construction facility Wednesday and provided information stating the existing Cape Girardeau VA Clinic serves about 5,000 veterans, and officials project that number to rise to 8,000 with the new facility at 711 S. Mount Auburn Road.

"We do hope to serve many more veterans than we are now," Johnson said. "We have about 10,000 veterans who are eligible in this area. We are encouraging all of them to enroll now."

Angela Smith, public affairs officer with Pershing VAMC, said many eligible veterans do not seek VA health care.

"They say, 'Oh, I leave that for the ones who need it,' or 'I have insurance' or whatever, but those are misconceptions," she said. "The more veterans who are enrolled in VA health care services, the more services we can provide."

A construction worker finishes windows in the lobby area of the Cape Girardeau Health Care Center on Wednesday. The Department of Veteran Affairs facility will fall under the umbrella of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Rick Fahr

The 45,000-square-feet facility, which falls under the umbrella of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will include an array of health care services:

women's health

home health

mental health

pain management and rehabilitation

cardiopulmonary

laboratory

radiology

pharmacy

sterile processing services.

Specialty clinics will include:

gastroenterology

dermatology

hematology/oncology

orthopedics

optometry

audiology.

Johnson said staff will conduct minor surgeries at the center.

Ancillary services will include eligibility and administration. Johnson noted service officers with Missouri Veterans Commission will move from their current location at the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home to the center, enhancing their ability to work with veterans.

Johnson said the Cape Girardeau facility will offer virtually the same services as the Poplar Bluff hospital.

Officials hope to complete construction in early November and plan to open the facility Feb. 1.