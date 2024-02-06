Cape unveils $3.5 million plan for cyberattack, coronavirus recovery

Myriad imminent financial decisions will be waiting on the Cape Girardeau City Council’s agenda when it attempts to return to its regular venue of City Hall for its May 18 public meeting.

For the third time since April 6, a public meeting was conducted Monday night via Zoom video conference call; and for the third time since April 6, no members of the public spoke during the period for public comment.

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer outlined plans to declare the coronavirus as a city emergency during the meeting, which would allow the city to use emergency funds for an estimated $3 million in cash flow for recovery shortfalls over the next year.

The city manager also noted a similar plan to use an estimated $340,000 in previously approved emergency funding for recovery efforts related to a January cyberattack on the City of Cape Girardeau, which was declared as an emergency at a March 2 meeting. About $160,000 of the funds would be used for the city’s insurance deductible, overtime and facility impacts; and $180,000 would be used for moving file servers to the cloud.

Both the estimated $3 million in COVID-19 recovery funding and the estimated $340,000 in cyberattack recovery funding would be drawn from the city’s emergency fund and the funds would then be repaid using casino tax revenue over the next three to four years.

To do so, Meyer said, would require the council’s passage of a measure at its next meeting to suspend current regulations regarding how the casino tax revenue may be spent.

The city manager also spoke about plans for the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, and ongoing efforts to offset “structurally recurring deficits” caused by missed local tax revenue from internet sales and out-of-state vendors. The first reading of the city’s proposed budget will also be heard at the council’s next meeting.

Additionally, Meyer detailed efforts made across all city departments to reduce these “structurally recurring deficits” and specifically highlighted efforts made by the city’s police, parks and public works departments to reduce costs in their departments.