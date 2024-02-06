Cape under boil advisory for remainder of week, order forthcoming

NOTE: This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
Cape Girardeau residents on city water are under a boil advisory following a water main break Monday. The advisory will be in effect all week and a boil order is reportedly forthcoming.
According to the state Department of Natural Resources website, a boil advisory is issued by a public water system when water may be contaminated, normally due to low-pressure events. They are issued while waiting for test results to confirm whether water has been contaminated, results can take up to two days.
Boil orders are often issued by DNR to public water systems when the water is likely, or has been confirmed to be, contaminated.
Water for consumption, cooking, dishwashing or brushing teeth should be boiled for three to five minutes to sterilize it and then cooled before use. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled, but children should be supervised and persons with cuts or severe rashes should consult a physician.
The initial advisory was issued to around 14,000 customers Monday, following the break, according to a news release from the city. It has since been expanded to cover all residents on city water. People are also encouraged to conserve water as much as possible.
The 14-inch main break occurred 7 feet underground and crews worked overnight to repair it. Around 4 a.m. this morning, Nicolette Brennan, the city's public information officer, said it would likely take several more hours to completely repair the break.
The water issue has led to the closure Tuesday of Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
More updates are expected throughout the day. Further information can be found at cityofcape.org/urgentalert.
