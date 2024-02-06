Cape under boil advisory for remainder of week, order forthcoming

NOTE: This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Cape Girardeau residents on city water are under a boil advisory following a water main break Monday. The advisory will be in effect all week and a boil order is reportedly forthcoming.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources website, a boil advisory is issued by a public water system when water may be contaminated, normally due to low-pressure events. They are issued while waiting for test results to confirm whether water has been contaminated, results can take up to two days.

Boil orders are often issued by DNR to public water systems when the water is likely, or has been confirmed to be, contaminated.