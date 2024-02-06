Cape to widen section of recreational trail

A heavily used section of Cape LaCroix Trail will be widened, Cape Girardeau city officials said Wednesday.

Cyclist Don Hinkebein, shop manager at Cape Bicycle & Fitness, welcomed the news.

He said the existing trail often is crowded with walkers and bicyclists.

"Two people walking side by side pretty much fills the trail," he said.

Widening the trail would improve safety and make it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to pass, he said.

While other sections of the trail need to be widened, too, Hinkebein said he and other trail uses will "take whatever we can."

This project will widen the trail from its existing 8 feet to 10 feet from East Rodney Drive to Hopper Road, city engineer Casey Brunke said.

The work is scheduled to start by the end of the month.

The contractor has nine months to finish the work, but Brunke said she expects the project to be completed in less time.

The project comes as the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) prepares to hold two community workshops about plans for a regional bicycling and pedestrian network.

Both workshops will be held next Wednesday, the first from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and the second from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center, organizers said.

SEMPO is a federally mandated and funded policy-making organization that oversees transportation planning for the Cape Girardeau and Jackson region.

Representatives of the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson and other local governmental and regional entities participate in the planning effort.

A consultant has been hired at a cost of $50,000 to help develop the bicycling and pedestrian plan, Cape Girardeau city planner Ryan Shrimplin said.

Federal dollars will pay 80 percent of the cost, with local entities paying the other 20 percent of the cost.