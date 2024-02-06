All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 27, 2017

Cape to pay $110,000 to continue bus service

A fixed-route bus service in Cape Girardeau will continue to roll along with funding assistance from the city. The city council Monday approved a new contract with the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA). Under the contract, the city will pay $110,000 to the CTA during fiscal 2018...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A fixed-route bus service in Cape Girardeau will continue to roll along with funding assistance from the city.

The city council Monday approved a new contract with the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA).

Under the contract, the city will pay $110,000 to the CTA during fiscal 2018.

The contract is renewable for up to five years, although both parties could seek changes to the agreement during that time period, according to deputy city clerk Bruce Taylor.

Tom Mogelnicki, CTA executive director, welcomed the new contract.

“It’s been a good partnership,” he said. “I am happy with the contract.”

Mogelnicki said this is the first time the annual contract has contained a provision that allows it to be renewed for the same terms over a multiyear period.

The arrangement makes it easier for the CTA to plan ahead financially, he said Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The city’s financial contribution covers about a third of the annual expense of the bus service, Mogelnicki said.

Nominal fares are charged riders, but federal funds cover the majority of the $300,000-a-year operation, he said.

Mogelnicki said the CTA began operating more than a decade ago. It started its 11th year of transit service April 1, he said.

The city’s annual funding for the service has remained at $110,000 for a number of years, Mogelnicki said.

Mayor Harry Rediger said ridership has grown. The bus service provides more than 7,000 rides a month, he said.

In 2015, ridership of the fixed-route buses totaled nearly 69,000, averaging more than 5,700 riders a month, according to the CTA.

The bus system provides about 80,000 rides a year, Mogelnicki said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy