Cape to pay $110,000 to continue bus service

A fixed-route bus service in Cape Girardeau will continue to roll along with funding assistance from the city.

The city council Monday approved a new contract with the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA).

Under the contract, the city will pay $110,000 to the CTA during fiscal 2018.

The contract is renewable for up to five years, although both parties could seek changes to the agreement during that time period, according to deputy city clerk Bruce Taylor.

Tom Mogelnicki, CTA executive director, welcomed the new contract.

“It’s been a good partnership,” he said. “I am happy with the contract.”

Mogelnicki said this is the first time the annual contract has contained a provision that allows it to be renewed for the same terms over a multiyear period.

The arrangement makes it easier for the CTA to plan ahead financially, he said Wednesday.