Cape to implement tougher payment policies, new utility-billing system

The city of Cape Girardeau plans to implement tougher policies toward those who fail to pay their water, sewer and trash bills.

Those measures, scheduled to be implemented July 1, include raising the disconnect and reconnect fees, hiking the utility deposit fee and limiting the number of pay-plan agreements allowed a customer during a single year, city officials said.

The goal is to reduce the number of uncollectable city utility bills and help delinquent customers stay current on their bills, officials said.

In addition, the city plans to change its utility-billing system, effective May 1. The new system will be "much more efficient," said Gayle Conrad, city clerk and director of citizen services.

The city, which has about 17,000 utility customers, sends out 800 to 1,000 notices a month to customers who are delinquent in paying their bills, she said.

Each month, the city disconnects utility services for about 200 customers, Conrad said.

"At least 95 percent of them get reconnected," she said.

Currently, the city levies a deposit fee on all new or transferred utility services or any account that is disconnected for nonpayment.

Under the new policy, the deposit fee would be increased to $155 from its current $75.

"The only thing I am proposing is to do what our ordinance says," Conrad said. A city ordinance, which dates back to 1996, states the deposit will be twice the amount of the average residential utility bill, she said.

The average monthly bill is slightly more than $77, she said.

The city charges $15 each to disconnect and reconnect a utility customer. Under the new policy, those fees would be increased to $15.75 each.

City council approval will be needed to make that change, Conrad said.

She added the council cannot increase the fees more than that amount in a single year because of a provision in the city charter that limits increases to a maximum of 5 percent.

Restricting pay agreements

Under the new policy, no more than two pay agreements per account or per person will be approved within a 12-month period, Conrad said.

If a customer defaults on a payment plan, the city will not authorize a new pay agreement for a year, according to the new policy.

Conrad told the city council last week "there are some people who have become accustomed to living with a payment agreement." Many of those customers have repeated disconnects and reconnects, she said.

Ward 1 Councilman Joseph Uzoaru suggested the "leniency and compassion" of city staff have added to the disconnect and reconnect workload.

But Conrad said "some people do pay it off."

Under city procedures, a customer typically will have to be delinquent for three months before the utilities are turned off, she said.

Uzoaru said he is focused on the cost to the city.

"As a government, we are providing charity to these people," he said.

But Mayor Harry Rediger said he wants to see what impact the policy changes have in addressing the problem of delinquent customers.