November 19, 2022
Cape to host open house on upcome intersection improvement project
The City of Cape Girardeau will host an open house for the proposed Minnesota Avenue/Highway 74 Intersection Improvement Project from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 22, at the Council Chambers in City Hall. Officials invited residents to hear about the construction and ask questions. City staff and project design professionals will be at the event...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The City of Cape Girardeau will host an open house for the proposed Minnesota Avenue/Highway 74 Intersection Improvement Project from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 22, at the Council Chambers in City Hall.

Officials invited residents to hear about the construction and ask questions. City staff and project design professionals will be at the event.

The plan will entail major changes to the intersection, including removing existing Minnesota and Brink Avenue, establishing a new connection with 74 and adding a 120-foot decelaration lane, among other things.

Following the public meeting, exhibits and comment cards will be available at the south entrance of City Hall until Dec. 2.

