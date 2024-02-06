Cape to end recycling of plastic bags due to decision in China

The City of Cape Girardeau will no longer accept plastic shopping and garbage bags and newspaper sleeves, assistant public works director Stan Polivick said Monday.

Polivick said there is no longer a market for such thin plastic materials.

ï¿½The overall, worldwide market for recyclables has changed dramatically,ï¿½ he said.

Residents should no longer put these plastic items in their recycling containers for curbside pickup, he said. They also should not drop off such items at the cityï¿½s recycling center, he advised.

But plastic containers such as milk jugs and water bottles still will be accepted, he said.

The change is largely the result of a decision by China to not accept plastic bags anymore, according to Polivick.