Cape to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Saturday

Cinco de Mayo is Saturday and there are three restaurants in Cape Girardeau devoting most ï¿½ if not all ï¿½ of their resources to making sure you have a good time with friends, family and coworkers this weekend.

Seis Amigos, 1832 N. Kingshighway ï¿½ formerly known as Casa Mexicana ï¿½ will feature live music along with specials all day Saturday, owner Mario Mendoza said.

Mendoza said the restaurant now has ï¿½different people, new ownersï¿½ and itï¿½s their first location.

ï¿½Business has been good,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½The first time we moved here, it was slow but now itï¿½s 100 percent better.ï¿½

Along with the live performances, Mendoza said there would be margarita specials, beer specials and ï¿½giveaway stuffï¿½ such as St. Louis Cardinals tickets and a cooler.

Carlos Bacques cooks food in the kitchen of El Acapulco on Friday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

He said this is an event that took some time to plan and looks for it to be annual.

Mendoza said he has prepared for the holiday this year by ordering extra food supplies ï¿½ ï¿½a lot of chicken and beefï¿½ ï¿½ and 40 cases of tequila, in addition to a beer wagon.

ï¿½So we have a lot of beer,ï¿½ Mendoza said. ï¿½ A lot of people, too.ï¿½

Even though Mendoza has arranged for there to be a Cinco de Mayo themed menu, he said the most popular menu item is still the chicken, cheese and rice because, ï¿½everybody likes that,ï¿½ he said.

Mendoza expects nearly 500 customers between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday.

Cinco de Mayo T-shirts for sale are seen Friday at El Acapulco in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½Weï¿½re also going to have light music all day,ï¿½ Mendoza said. ï¿½And the Mike Renick Band starts at 7 p.m.ï¿½

El Acapulco Mexican Restaurant manager Ignacio Anceno said he has been with the company for 17 years and said extra staff will be scheduled to handle Saturdayï¿½s expected crowd.

ï¿½We normally double the employees, try to get the team together and do the best we can,ï¿½ Anceno said.

He said Saturday would feature music on the patio along with drink specials, and margaritas will be half-priced along with half-priced appetizers at the 202 S. Mount Auburn Road location.

Anceno expects to sell ï¿½lots of margaritasï¿½ between 11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday.