Cape to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Saturday

Cinco de Mayo is Saturday and there are three restaurants in Cape Girardeau devoting most ï¿½ if not all ï¿½ of their resources to making sure you have a good time with friends, family and coworkers this weekend.
Seis Amigos, 1832 N. Kingshighway ï¿½ formerly known as Casa Mexicana ï¿½ will feature live music along with specials all day Saturday, owner Mario Mendoza said.
Mendoza said the restaurant now has ï¿½different people, new ownersï¿½ and itï¿½s their first location.
ï¿½Business has been good,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½The first time we moved here, it was slow but now itï¿½s 100 percent better.ï¿½
Along with the live performances, Mendoza said there would be margarita specials, beer specials and ï¿½giveaway stuffï¿½ such as St. Louis Cardinals tickets and a cooler.
He said this is an event that took some time to plan and looks for it to be annual.
Mendoza said he has prepared for the holiday this year by ordering extra food supplies ï¿½ ï¿½a lot of chicken and beefï¿½ ï¿½ and 40 cases of tequila, in addition to a beer wagon.
ï¿½So we have a lot of beer,ï¿½ Mendoza said. ï¿½ A lot of people, too.ï¿½
Even though Mendoza has arranged for there to be a Cinco de Mayo themed menu, he said the most popular menu item is still the chicken, cheese and rice because, ï¿½everybody likes that,ï¿½ he said.
Mendoza expects nearly 500 customers between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday.
ï¿½Weï¿½re also going to have light music all day,ï¿½ Mendoza said. ï¿½And the Mike Renick Band starts at 7 p.m.ï¿½
El Acapulco Mexican Restaurant manager Ignacio Anceno said he has been with the company for 17 years and said extra staff will be scheduled to handle Saturdayï¿½s expected crowd.
ï¿½We normally double the employees, try to get the team together and do the best we can,ï¿½ Anceno said.
He said Saturday would feature music on the patio along with drink specials, and margaritas will be half-priced along with half-priced appetizers at the 202 S. Mount Auburn Road location.
Anceno expects to sell ï¿½lots of margaritasï¿½ between 11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
ï¿½We actually just got a new machine. We normally have four,ï¿½ Anceno said. ï¿½But thereï¿½s not enough. We have five now.ï¿½
He said ï¿½boxesï¿½ of giveaways such as T-shirts and ï¿½all kinds of stuffï¿½ from the restaurantï¿½s alcohol suppliers will be distributed, as well.
Cinco de Mayo is one of the craziest days for his staff, Anceno said, and even compared it to the annual kickoff to the Christmas shopping season.
ï¿½Like, Black Friday was crazy, but not as crazy as Cinco de Mayo,ï¿½ he said.
Gabby Aguirre and Laly Martinez ï¿½ sisters and owners of Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant at 1751 Independence St. ï¿½ said this year they plan to have a beer garden stationed on the west side of the building, so if customers are going from one location to another Saturday, they can ï¿½certainly have themselves a fun time out there.ï¿½
She said she expects the most popular menu item for Cinco de Mayo to ï¿½for sureï¿½ be tacos, since Muy Bueno offers a wide variety such as the ï¿½al pastor, carne asada and barbacoa.ï¿½
ï¿½Weï¿½ll have draft beer specials Saturday, because weï¿½ll have the beer garden along with the margaritas, and weï¿½re going to have karaoke at 7 p.m.,ï¿½ she said, ï¿½and a lot of ï¿½little swag.ï¿½ï¿½
Martinez also labeled Cinco de Mayo as ï¿½definitelyï¿½ the busiest holiday of the year.
ï¿½We usually pack the patio, for sure,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½It does get busy dining-wise, so there is usually a wait. And we donï¿½t do reservations because itï¿½s just too busy.ï¿½
