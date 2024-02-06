All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 1, 2017

Cape to be featured in HGTV show again

Cape Girardeau once will again play host to HGTV's "House Hunters" show. Elaine Edgar, a Realtor and broker with Semo Home Realty in Cape Girardeau. will be featured in an episode of the real-estate show, which is scheduled to air in 2018, according to a news release issued by Sharon Hopkins of Semo Home Realty...

Tyler Graef

Cape Girardeau again will play host to HGTV’s “House Hunters” show.

Elaine Edgar, a Realtor and broker with Semo Home Realty in Cape Girardeau, will be featured in an episode of the real-estate show, scheduled to air in 2018, according to a news release issued by Sharon Hopkins of Semo Home Realty.

“House Hunters” offers viewers a glimpse at the homebuying process in different communities by following prospective buyers and realtors.

Edgar was featured on the show in an episode that aired in 2015, when she helped Cape Girardeau couple Lauren and Travis Grammer relocate from an urban to a more suburban area of town.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Travis Grammer told the Southeast Missourian in 2015 Edgar made their home-buying process go much smoother.

“Elaine was great because she catered to both [mine and my wife’s preferences],” he said.

Details surrounding the project have not been released, but more information about the episode will be released as the episode gets closer to airing, the release said.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy