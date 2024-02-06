Cape to be featured in HGTV show again

Cape Girardeau again will play host to HGTV’s “House Hunters” show.

Elaine Edgar, a Realtor and broker with Semo Home Realty in Cape Girardeau, will be featured in an episode of the real-estate show, scheduled to air in 2018, according to a news release issued by Sharon Hopkins of Semo Home Realty.

“House Hunters” offers viewers a glimpse at the homebuying process in different communities by following prospective buyers and realtors.

Edgar was featured on the show in an episode that aired in 2015, when she helped Cape Girardeau couple Lauren and Travis Grammer relocate from an urban to a more suburban area of town.