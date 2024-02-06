All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 22, 2022

Cape to apply for ARPA grants to fund water projects

Along with the approval of the new carrier service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved two resolutions authorizing grant applications for water infrastructure improvements as part of Monday's consent agenda...

Nathan English
City Hall is seen Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
City Hall is seen Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Along with the approval of the new carrier service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved two resolutions authorizing grant applications for water infrastructure improvements as part of Monday's consent agenda.

The applications will be completed and sent to the state Department of Natural Resources to allow the city to make improvements to its stormwater and drinking water infrastructure.

The grants, if awarded, will come from the American Rescue Plan Act. ARPA was a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic era aid package passed by Congress, in part, to grant financial assistance to state and local governments for public health infrastructure improvements.

The state legislature appropriated $410 million of the state's $2.6 billion in ARPA funds to the Department of Natural Resources, with $125 million to be used for drinking water projects and $150 million to be used for stormwater projects.

The city is hoping to leverage potential ARPA funds with a portion of $18 million from the city's Capital Improvement Sales Tax -- extended by voters in 2019 to 2034 -- allocated for water system improvements to improve the lime system for city drinking water.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lime systems lower the pH of water, thus reducing the risks of acid water and helping combat pipe and water main corrosion.

The current system has "reached its useful design life" and needs an upgrade, according to the meeting's agenda. The upgrade will come in the form of a high-density lime slurry, which can be retrofitted to the existing system and has the potential to be more efficient and lower maintenance costs than the method currently in use, according to the project description.

The total cost of the project is an estimated $5.07 million with a little more than $4 million being requested in ARPA funds.

The stormwater improvements would bolster existing funds from the $10.6 million gained from the Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax Phase 2 -- passed by voters in 2018 -- in order to increase the number of projects the city can complete, according to the meeting agenda.

In other business, council members approved a resolution authorizing an application for ARPA funds for lead line service inventories and approved two resolutions authorizing grant applications from the 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program for North Cape Rock Drive sidewalk projects.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy