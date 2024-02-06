Cape to apply for ARPA grants to fund water projects

Along with the approval of the new carrier service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved two resolutions authorizing grant applications for water infrastructure improvements as part of Monday's consent agenda.

The applications will be completed and sent to the state Department of Natural Resources to allow the city to make improvements to its stormwater and drinking water infrastructure.

The grants, if awarded, will come from the American Rescue Plan Act. ARPA was a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic era aid package passed by Congress, in part, to grant financial assistance to state and local governments for public health infrastructure improvements.

The state legislature appropriated $410 million of the state's $2.6 billion in ARPA funds to the Department of Natural Resources, with $125 million to be used for drinking water projects and $150 million to be used for stormwater projects.

The city is hoping to leverage potential ARPA funds with a portion of $18 million from the city's Capital Improvement Sales Tax -- extended by voters in 2019 to 2034 -- allocated for water system improvements to improve the lime system for city drinking water.