All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 20, 2020

Cape TIF Commission OKs building renovation plan on Broadway

A plan to renovate a vacant 97-year-old building in downtown Cape Girardeau will be considered by the City Council next month after receiving unanimous approval Wednesday from the city’s TIF Commission. If approved by the council, the $1.3 million renovation project at 811 Broadway will qualify for tax increment financing (TIF) to help make the project financially feasible...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
The front of 811 Broadway is seen June 22 in Cape Girardeau. The building was the former post home for American Legion Post 63, and it most-recently housed Pitter's Cafe and Lounge.
The front of 811 Broadway is seen June 22 in Cape Girardeau. The building was the former post home for American Legion Post 63, and it most-recently housed Pitter's Cafe and Lounge.Ben Matthews

A plan to renovate a vacant 97-year-old building in downtown Cape Girardeau will be considered by the City Council next month after receiving unanimous approval Wednesday from the city’s TIF Commission.

If approved by the council, the $1.3 million renovation project at 811 Broadway will qualify for tax increment financing (TIF) to help make the project financially feasible.

Once the home of Cape Girardeau’s American Legion post and Pitter’s Cafe and Lounge, the two-story, 12,000-square foot structure was recently purchased by Suzanne Hightower of Jackson with the intent of renovating it.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission issued a report in July declaring the property as “blighted,” meaning it has a “predominance of defective or inadequate street layout, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, deterioration or site improvements, improper subdivision or obsolete platting, or the existence of conditions which endanger life or property by fire and other causes, or any combination of such factors.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In its current condition, the property generates diminished property tax revenue and no sales tax receipts. Renovating the structure, according to a cost/benefit analysis of the project, will increase its value and its assessed valuation on Cape Girardeau County’s property tax roles. Meanwhile, the project calls for addition of commercial businesses, which will generate sales tax.

Hightower is founder and president of Restoreme LLC and has plans to construct six upscale apartments on the building’s upper level. The lower level will be renovated to include two commercial lease spaces, one of which will be a coffee shop owned by Speakeasy Coffee Co.

This is the second TIF project approved by the commission since June when the panel voted in favor of a $5 million renovation of several adjoining properties in the 400 block of Broadway and 200 block of North Middle Street. The City Council subsequently approved the project, which will ultimately include apartments, restaurants and a behavioral and therapeutic services company.

Molly Mehner, Cape Girardeau’s deputy city manager, said the City Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance approving redevelopment plans for 811 Broadway on Sept. 8, with the second and third readings scheduled for the council’s Sept. 21 meeting.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy