Cape TIF Commission OKs building renovation plan on Broadway

A plan to renovate a vacant 97-year-old building in downtown Cape Girardeau will be considered by the City Council next month after receiving unanimous approval Wednesday from the city’s TIF Commission.

If approved by the council, the $1.3 million renovation project at 811 Broadway will qualify for tax increment financing (TIF) to help make the project financially feasible.

Once the home of Cape Girardeau’s American Legion post and Pitter’s Cafe and Lounge, the two-story, 12,000-square foot structure was recently purchased by Suzanne Hightower of Jackson with the intent of renovating it.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission issued a report in July declaring the property as “blighted,” meaning it has a “predominance of defective or inadequate street layout, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, deterioration or site improvements, improper subdivision or obsolete platting, or the existence of conditions which endanger life or property by fire and other causes, or any combination of such factors.”