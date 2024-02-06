The sounds of American patriotism boomed from the Arena Park grandstand as hundreds of area residents gathered for the Great American 4th of July on Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau.
Following the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band’s performance of patriotic music, and before the fireworks show, the Southeast Missourian recognized Stephen Limbaugh Sr. as the 19th recipient of the Spirit of America Award.
The Spirit of America Award is presented by the newspaper to honor a resident for upstanding American attitudes and beliefs.
Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson introduced Limbaugh, who earned the award through his service in the United States military and seven decades upholding the rule of law, serving 25 of those years as a federal judge.
Limbaugh, 93, took to the podium and gave a brief history on the Fourth of July, and reflected on the country’s past 245 years.
“Of course, there are deficiencies in the way we live and in our country, and efforts are being made by people to correct those deficiencies,” Limbaugh said. “But, the good parts of this country far, far overweigh the deficiencies that we have, and we are going to continue to work to mend those and keep this country going.”
In his speech, Limbaugh shared a message of unity with the audience.
“Everyone, we are Americans — whether we were born here, or whether we came here legally, or as naturalized citizens — all of us are American, and all of us will continue to respect this country, and we will do so on this wonderful occasion,” Limbaugh said. “Thank the heavens, everyone, and thank God we are Americans.”
The Missouri Bicentennial mural was also displayed during the annual celebration. Special guests and dignitaries discussed the history of Missouri and the celebration of the state’s bicentennial this year, including Frank Nickell, who gave a speech on “why Missouri matters.”
The event concluded with the fireworks display, which kicked-off promptly at 9 p.m. as scheduled.
