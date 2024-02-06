All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 6, 2021

Cape throws annual July 4th celebration; Limbaugh Sr. accepts Spirit of America Award

The sounds of American patriotism boomed from the Arena Park grandstand as hundreds of area residents gathered for the Great American 4th of July on Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau. Following the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band’s performance of patriotic music, and before the fireworks show, the Southeast Missourian recognized Stephen Limbaugh Sr. as the 19th recipient of the Spirit of America Award...

Brooke Holford
Stephen Limbaugh Sr. delivers a short speech after receiving the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award during the Great American Fourth of July Celebration on Sunday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Stephen Limbaugh Sr. delivers a short speech after receiving the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award during the Great American Fourth of July Celebration on Sunday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian

The sounds of American patriotism boomed from the Arena Park grandstand as hundreds of area residents gathered for the Great American 4th of July on Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau.

Following the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band’s performance of patriotic music, and before the fireworks show, the Southeast Missourian recognized Stephen Limbaugh Sr. as the 19th recipient of the Spirit of America Award.

The Spirit of America Award is presented by the newspaper to honor a resident for upstanding American attitudes and beliefs.

Spectators watch fireworks at Arena Park during the Great American Fourth of July celebration in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Spectators watch fireworks at Arena Park during the Great American Fourth of July celebration in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, July 4, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson introduced Limbaugh, who earned the award through his service in the United States military and seven decades upholding the rule of law, serving 25 of those years as a federal judge.

Limbaugh, 93, took to the podium and gave a brief history on the Fourth of July, and reflected on the country’s past 245 years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Of course, there are deficiencies in the way we live and in our country, and efforts are being made by people to correct those deficiencies,” Limbaugh said. “But, the good parts of this country far, far overweigh the deficiencies that we have, and we are going to continue to work to mend those and keep this country going.”

Stephen Limbaugh Sr., left, poses for a photo with Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson in the Arena Park grandstand in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Great American Fourth of July Celebration. (Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian)
Stephen Limbaugh Sr., left, poses for a photo with Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson in the Arena Park grandstand in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Great American Fourth of July Celebration. (Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian)

In his speech, Limbaugh shared a message of unity with the audience.

“Everyone, we are Americans — whether we were born here, or whether we came here legally, or as naturalized citizens — all of us are American, and all of us will continue to respect this country, and we will do so on this wonderful occasion,” Limbaugh said. “Thank the heavens, everyone, and thank God we are Americans.”

The Missouri Bicentennial mural was also displayed during the annual celebration. Special guests and dignitaries discussed the history of Missouri and the celebration of the state’s bicentennial this year, including Frank Nickell, who gave a speech on “why Missouri matters.”

Wysiwyg image

The event concluded with the fireworks display, which kicked-off promptly at 9 p.m. as scheduled.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journ...
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy