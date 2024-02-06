The sounds of American patriotism boomed from the Arena Park grandstand as hundreds of area residents gathered for the Great American 4th of July on Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau.

Following the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band’s performance of patriotic music, and before the fireworks show, the Southeast Missourian recognized Stephen Limbaugh Sr. as the 19th recipient of the Spirit of America Award.

The Spirit of America Award is presented by the newspaper to honor a resident for upstanding American attitudes and beliefs.

Spectators watch fireworks at Arena Park during the Great American Fourth of July celebration in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson introduced Limbaugh, who earned the award through his service in the United States military and seven decades upholding the rule of law, serving 25 of those years as a federal judge.

Limbaugh, 93, took to the podium and gave a brief history on the Fourth of July, and reflected on the country’s past 245 years.