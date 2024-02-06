Development on one of Cape Girardeau's historic theaters may soon be underway.

On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to terminate tax increment financing (TIF) for a redevelopment area designated for improvements to the former Esquire Theater building, 824 Broadway.

The Council held its first meeting Monday in the City of Cape Girardeau's new City Hall.

According to deputy city manager Molly Mehner, terminating the TIF for the former Esquire Theater building will make way for a new potential TIF agreement with another developer.

Tenmile Companies, a group of architects, developers and real estate investors, has applied for TIF to redevelop the building.

The building was constructed in 1947 and operated as a movie theater from 1947 to 1985.

A handful of churches and businesses occasionally rented the building after 1985, but the building has, for the most part, sat vacant for the past 30 years.

Mehner said Tenmile intends to develop the former theater into professional office suites.

Tenmile founder Ben Traxel said the company has not closed on the building since the building's owner, Phil Brinson, recently died. Brinson died Dec. 19 at age 54.

Traxel said Tenmile Companies hopes to move forward with the project, but Brinson's death left the project in limbo.

"Our plan was to have it all closed and owned by now, but right at the very last minute before we were going to close, like the week before, he passed away," Traxel said. "So we're kind of stuck at the moment."

Creating a new agreement will allow Tenmile to have the full 23 years allotted for TIF under Missouri State Statutes instead of taking over the previous developer's agreement that began a few years ago.

The previous developer, TAG Development LLC, entered a redevelopment agreement with the City of Cape Girardeau in 2018 to renovate the deteriorating building.

TAG proposed to redevelop the building into an event space for community events, concerts and more.

TAG's agreement expired Dec. 31, 2019, according to previous Southeast Missourian reporting. At the time, a representative of TAG Development said the project required too much capital outlay, even with the support of TIF.

Under TIF, property taxes are frozen within approved TIF districts for up to 23 years. The property owners make payments in lieu of taxes, commonly called PILOTS, to a special allocation fund a developer can use for eligible project costs.

Mehner said TIF is usually allowed with projects in blighted or soon-to-be blighted buildings.