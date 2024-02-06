Cape teen hurt in crash

A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau teen suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on County Road 645 north of Cape Girardeau when a southbound 2006 Mazda 3 failed to negotiate a curve, left the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck an embankment.
The teen was taken to a local hospital.
