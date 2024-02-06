Cape teen charged with murder in road rage incident

A Cape Girardeau teenager has been charged by the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a man in a road rage shooting Wednesday, April 19.

Charles Smith Jr., 18, was arrested after a 17-hour manhunt stretching from Wednesday into Thursday following a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 near an exit to Oak Grove, Missouri.

According to the probable cause statement, State Highway Patrol and Oak Grove Police Department were notified around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday of a road-rage incident involving two vehicles on the eastbound lane of the interstate.

A green Ford pickup truck traveled of the south side of I-70, entering an outer road before crashing into a parked car at a nearby gas station.

Law enforcement on the scene found one bullet hole in the driver's door of the truck and a gunshot victim inside. The victim was later identified as Gary Denham, 53, of Oak Grove. Denham later died from his injuries.

Eyewitness accounts said a white Hyundai sedan was in the left lane on I-70, traveling alongside the truck in the right

One witness said they heard a popping noise prior to Denham's vehicle traveling off the roadway. Another said the sedan was driving erratically and then overtook and struck the truck causing it to travel off the roadway. Police officers found a white paint transfer on the driver's side of the truck.

The sedan was spotted by state troopers traveling east on I-70. Law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop and later utilized spike strips to stop the vehicle. The sedan came to a stop in a field near the 69 mile marker of the interstate after about a 20-mile chase.