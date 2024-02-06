Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting

A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car.

Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and illegal discharge or shooting of a firearm at a person.

Victims reported to police on Monday, May 20, that a man matching Steele’s description leaned out of a blue car, holding a black handgun as he fired five or six rounds toward the car. They reported the driver of the vehicle Steele was riding in appeared to be a female. An officer observed two bullet holes in the vehicle, one in the passenger side door panel and another in the passenger rear tire.