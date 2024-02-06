A monthlong stay in South America working alongside teachers in overcrowded classrooms with no air conditioning is all it took for Cape Girardeau Junior High school educator Brandi Compass to realize how fortunate students are in Southeast Missouri.

Compass, a mathematics teacher, attended the "fellowship" with Poplar Bluff High School teacher Meg Daniels and teacher Jackie Riggs from South Iron High School in Annapolis, Missouri. The fellowship took place from June 17 to July 10.

The group volunteered through UK-based Limited Resource Teacher Training (LRTT) and coached teachers "how to teach" in Guyana, South America, she said.

The organization was founded by teachers and is operated by teachers "from the ground up," she said. This was Compass' second year participating in the "global teaching movement."

Last summer, Compass said she traveled to Nepal, a country in South Asia, as an LRTT "Fellow." This year she was recruited as a team leader. For the journey to Guyana, Compass said she was able to recruit and build her own team for the Fellowship.

Her team worked in the Mabaruma region -- close to the Venezuelan border. Within that area they assisted at eight schools: Northwest Secondary, Tobago, Barabina, Wauna, White Water, Kamwatta, Hosororo and Mabaruma Primary.

Some of the schools, she said, are comprised of one large room divided with portable chalkboards. And it's "very loud," she said, because of being required to keep doors or windows open during the day.

But Compass said she was mainly surprised at the little training the native teachers had.

"They can graduate high school on a Friday, and then start teaching on a Monday," she said. "They have zero training and preparation whatsoever."