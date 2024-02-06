All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 15, 2019

Cape teacher trains others in South America, learns new appreciation for teaching here

A monthlong stay in South America working alongside teachers in overcrowded classrooms with no air conditioning is all it took for Cape Girardeau Junior High school educator Brandi Compass to realize how fortunate students are in Southeast Missouri...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Meg Daniels teaches at Northwest Secondary during this year's Limited Resource Teacher Training program in Guyana, South America.
Meg Daniels teaches at Northwest Secondary during this year's Limited Resource Teacher Training program in Guyana, South America.Submitted photo

A monthlong stay in South America working alongside teachers in overcrowded classrooms with no air conditioning is all it took for Cape Girardeau Junior High school educator Brandi Compass to realize how fortunate students are in Southeast Missouri.

Compass, a mathematics teacher, attended the "fellowship" with Poplar Bluff High School teacher Meg Daniels and teacher Jackie Riggs from South Iron High School in Annapolis, Missouri. The fellowship took place from June 17 to July 10.

The group volunteered through UK-based Limited Resource Teacher Training (LRTT) and coached teachers "how to teach" in Guyana, South America, she said.

The organization was founded by teachers and is operated by teachers "from the ground up," she said. This was Compass' second year participating in the "global teaching movement."

Last summer, Compass said she traveled to Nepal, a country in South Asia, as an LRTT "Fellow." This year she was recruited as a team leader. For the journey to Guyana, Compass said she was able to recruit and build her own team for the Fellowship.

Her team worked in the Mabaruma region -- close to the Venezuelan border. Within that area they assisted at eight schools: Northwest Secondary, Tobago, Barabina, Wauna, White Water, Kamwatta, Hosororo and Mabaruma Primary.

Some of the schools, she said, are comprised of one large room divided with portable chalkboards. And it's "very loud," she said, because of being required to keep doors or windows open during the day.

But Compass said she was mainly surprised at the little training the native teachers had.

"They can graduate high school on a Friday, and then start teaching on a Monday," she said. "They have zero training and preparation whatsoever."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Compass said the native teachers refer to themselves as "actors" until they can eventually afford additional schooling. But most of them never do, she said.

"So we're working with them to show how they can use the smallest things in their communities to use in the classroom to get that engagement going," Compass said.

She explained the beginning stages of a fellowship as the initial days of observing how the teachers control their classrooms. Compass said the goal is to look for any type of strategy the teachers might already be utilizing.

Sessions are then designed based on effective teaching principles, she said. The teachers are observed once again afterward and given feedback on their performance.

"One teacher was like, 'Hey, I don't need resources, I don't need electricity. I just need students here. And as long as they're here, I have something to share,'" Compass said.

That's powerful, she said.

"Because when you come from a country with an education where you have everything at your fingertips, you don't really think about it," Compass said.

LRTT services teachers and trains teachers in 11 countries, recruiting instructors from the U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy