Cape teacher dies in crash

A Cape Girardeau Central High School teacher died Tuesday in a crash at Gordonville.
According to a state Highway Patrol report, Troy Strom, 59, of Jackson was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Highway 25 near its intersection with Route K when a 1998 Toyota 4Runner driven by Ryleigh Kilhafner, 18, of Marble Hill, Missouri, failed to yield and pulled into Strom’s path.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m.
Strom taught science at the high school.
Kristin Tallent, communications director for the school district, issued a statement on behalf of the district.
“Our hearts are heavy after the sudden passing of Mr. Strom. He was a beloved member of our CHS family. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this very difficult time,” the statement reads.
