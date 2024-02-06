Cape teacher dies in crash

A Cape Girardeau Central High School teacher died Tuesday in a crash at Gordonville.

According to a state Highway Patrol report, Troy Strom, 59, of Jackson was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Highway 25 near its intersection with Route K when a 1998 Toyota 4Runner driven by Ryleigh Kilhafner, 18, of Marble Hill, Missouri, failed to yield and pulled into Strom’s path.

He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital where he was pronounced dead.