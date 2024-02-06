Cape superintendent Glass earns New Superintendent Award

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently named the recipient of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District, according to a news release.
Glass was honored with a celebration at Jefferson Elementary’s mobile food pantry Thursday morning, where social distancing was observed.
“While I am delighted that Dr. Glass has been named New Superintendent of the Year, I am not at all surprised,” said district school board president Jeff Glenn. “He is a tremendous leader who connects with his team, our students, and the community. This recognition is well-deserved.”
Glass would have been recognized at the 2020 MASA Awards Banquet, according to the release, but it was canceled as a precautionary step during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Superintendent Award is presented to outstanding individuals who are in their second or third year as a school superintendent.
“This is such an honor. I feel truly blessed to work with such a dedicated school board and team of wonderful people in CGPS,” Glass said in the release.
According to the release, Glass has served as superintendent since July 2017. Under his guidance, the district’s graduation rate has improved and the Annual Performance Report (APR) reached an all time high of 96% in 2018. Glass was involved in the passage of three bond issues (2010, 2015 and 2019). Glass is on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, United Way advisory council, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation board, the Community Counseling Center Foundation board, and is the district chairman for Boys Scouts of America, Great St. Louis Council, Shawnee District.
Prior to being named superintendent, Glass worked as assistant superintendent for administrative services. He has also been a principal, teacher and coach in neighboring school districts.
Glass holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and a specialist from Saint Louis University. He has master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and is a lifelong Cape Girardeau County resident.
