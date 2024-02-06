Cape superintendent Glass earns New Superintendent Award

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently named the recipient of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District, according to a news release.

Glass was honored with a celebration at Jefferson Elementary’s mobile food pantry Thursday morning, where social distancing was observed.

“While I am delighted that Dr. Glass has been named New Superintendent of the Year, I am not at all surprised,” said district school board president Jeff Glenn. “He is a tremendous leader who connects with his team, our students, and the community. This recognition is well-deserved.”

Glass would have been recognized at the 2020 MASA Awards Banquet, according to the release, but it was canceled as a precautionary step during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Superintendent Award is presented to outstanding individuals who are in their second or third year as a school superintendent.