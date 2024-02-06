All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 10, 2020

Cape superintendent Glass earns New Superintendent Award

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently named the recipient of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District, according to a news release. Glass was honored with a celebration at Jefferson Elementary’s mobile food pantry Thursday morning, where social distancing was observed...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Neil Glass, center, celebrates with school district staff Thursday at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau.
Neil Glass, center, celebrates with school district staff Thursday at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently named the recipient of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District, according to a news release.

Glass was honored with a celebration at Jefferson Elementary’s mobile food pantry Thursday morning, where social distancing was observed.

“While I am delighted that Dr. Glass has been named New Superintendent of the Year, I am not at all surprised,” said district school board president Jeff Glenn. “He is a tremendous leader who connects with his team, our students, and the community. This recognition is well-deserved.”

Glass would have been recognized at the 2020 MASA Awards Banquet, according to the release, but it was canceled as a precautionary step during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Superintendent Award is presented to outstanding individuals who are in their second or third year as a school superintendent.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Neil Glass
Neil Glass

“This is such an honor. I feel truly blessed to work with such a dedicated school board and team of wonderful people in CGPS,” Glass said in the release.

According to the release, Glass has served as superintendent since July 2017. Under his guidance, the district’s graduation rate has improved and the Annual Performance Report (APR) reached an all time high of 96% in 2018. Glass was involved in the passage of three bond issues (2010, 2015 and 2019). Glass is on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, United Way advisory council, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation board, the Community Counseling Center Foundation board, and is the district chairman for Boys Scouts of America, Great St. Louis Council, Shawnee District.

Prior to being named superintendent, Glass worked as assistant superintendent for administrative services. He has also been a principal, teacher and coach in neighboring school districts.

Glass holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and a specialist from Saint Louis University. He has master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and is a lifelong Cape Girardeau County resident.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10/14-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy