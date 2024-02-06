Cape superintendent gives Jefferson update

Despite school not being in session, Jefferson Elementary has been a hub of activity during the summer.

To go along with the normal summer procedures of emptying classrooms, waxing floors and making minor fixes to rooms, the district is in the midst of numerous large scale projects.

Neil Glass, superintendent for Cape Girardeau School District, described the current state of the district as "a lot of moving parts," some of which will be completed by the start of school, and others that will finish up in the fall.

The south side elementary school will be adding a new cafeteria area and in-house preschool by the beginning of the school year. The new gymnasium and pool are expected to be completed by the end of October. The $11.3 million improvements include a bubble for Central Municipal Pool at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High.

Construction for the most part has run smoothly with the biggest stagnating factor being around 20 weather days, he said.

The City of Cape Girardeau is working on a corridor connection using College Street connected to Minnesota Avenue and South West End Boulevard, and is working in partnership with the district to create a park behind Jefferson Elementary.

"It is really something special to see all this come together at one time," Glass said.