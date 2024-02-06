Cape student identified as Merit semifinalist

A senior at Cape Central High School was named a semifinalist for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Ahmad was the only student from Cape Girardeau to make the cut and be in the running for the award. Fifteen thousand students from across the United States will be chosen as finalists in February. If Ahmad makes it through the next round, he will be eligible for a $2,500 scholarship.

Ahmad said the prestige of the award opens many doors.

"When colleges see that on your resume, they also have their own scholarships," Ahmad said. "On top of that, there are corporate scholarships I can apply for. I applied through the Coca-Cola foundation. I'm thinking of calling up some local businesses to see if they have any scholarships available."

Ahmad says he wants to go into aerospace engineering and is looking at Purdue University and Georgia Institute of Technology as his top choices.

"I don't really want to shoot for Ivy League because they're too expensive. You get more bang for your buck at a school like Purdue," Ahmad said.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation's website, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements, which include having a "consistently very high academic record" and earning a high score on either the Scholastic Assessment Test or American College Testing exams.