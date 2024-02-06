Cape street/maintenance projects continue

Several Cape Girardeau street/maintenance projects are ongoing or are in the works.

Broadway will close at Harmony on Tuesday for two days, depending on weather and other factors for private utility work.

Work on Siemers Drive has started. The contractor will also finish parts of El Rio, Quail, Pheasant Cove and Glenview within a year as part of our annual Concrete Repair Program.

West End Boulevard starts next week and will be finished within a year. Rose to Bertling will be completely reconstructed with sidewalks and drainage improvements.