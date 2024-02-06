Cape street/maintenance projects continue

Several Cape Girardeau street/maintenance projects are ongoing or are in the works.
Broadway will close at Harmony on Tuesday for two days, depending on weather and other factors for private utility work.
Work on Siemers Drive has started. The contractor will also finish parts of El Rio, Quail, Pheasant Cove and Glenview within a year as part of our annual Concrete Repair Program.
West End Boulevard starts next week and will be finished within a year. Rose to Bertling will be completely reconstructed with sidewalks and drainage improvements.
Sprigg Street repairs are ongoing. William to Broadway will be complete this year.
Lexington, Bertling, North Main, Independence and Sprigg south of 74 are on the list for major renovation starting in the next few years (approved in 2020 as part of a five-year program)
All are Transportation Trust Fund (sales tax) projects unless otherwise noted.
The 2022-23 Accelerated Street Repair projects funded by Capital Improvement Tax renewal of 2019 are expected to include parts of Lacey Beaver, Creek Cape Meadows, Fitzgerald, Kenneth, Lakeshore, Rockport, S. Broadview.
Details are available at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/infrastructure/street_maintenance.
