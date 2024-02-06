Cape: Stats show drop in gunplay during 2021

Shooting incidents in Cape Girardeau dropped by more than 100 incidents last year.

Cape Girardeau police responded to 397 confirmed reports of shots fired in 2021, down from 526 confirmed reports in 2020, according to data provided by Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair.

Last year's downward trend contrasts a jump in the number of confirmed shots fired seen in December, when the incidents more than doubled compared to the month before.

Police responded to 26 confirmed reports of shots fired in December. The department had 10 reports in November and six in October.

Police consider shooting incidents "confirmed" when physical evidence such as bullet casings, property damage or wounded individuals are found at the scene.

When asked what the department could attribute to December's increase, Cpl. Ryan Droege said the department "cannot, with any accuracy or precision, guess as to why the data was the way it was from December."

Both Blair and Droege were clear, however: Cape Girardeau has not experienced shootings as the result of known gang activity. This has not been the case just 40 minutes away with one of Cape Girardeau's neighbors, Sikeston, Missouri.

In a public statement last week, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director James McMillen said violence in Sikeston had "dramatically increased" in recent months.