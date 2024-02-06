Cape: Stats show drop in gunplay during 2021

Shooting incidents in Cape Girardeau dropped by more than 100 incidents last year.
Cape Girardeau police responded to 397 confirmed reports of shots fired in 2021, down from 526 confirmed reports in 2020, according to data provided by Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair.
Last year's downward trend contrasts a jump in the number of confirmed shots fired seen in December, when the incidents more than doubled compared to the month before.
Police responded to 26 confirmed reports of shots fired in December. The department had 10 reports in November and six in October.
Police consider shooting incidents "confirmed" when physical evidence such as bullet casings, property damage or wounded individuals are found at the scene.
When asked what the department could attribute to December's increase, Cpl. Ryan Droege said the department "cannot, with any accuracy or precision, guess as to why the data was the way it was from December."
Both Blair and Droege were clear, however: Cape Girardeau has not experienced shootings as the result of known gang activity. This has not been the case just 40 minutes away with one of Cape Girardeau's neighbors, Sikeston, Missouri.
In a public statement last week, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director James McMillen said violence in Sikeston had "dramatically increased" in recent months.
In January, Sikeston had 26 instances of shots fired. Twenty of those calls were gang related, according to reporting by the Standard Democrat.
"We have not experienced any incidents that can be attributed to gang activity," Droege said.
Confirmed reports of shots fired decreased since December's peak. Cape Girardeau had 13 shots fired incidents in January. February saw five.
As shootings decreased last year, so did the number of gunshot victims.
More than 500 shooting incidents in 2020 resulted in 38 gunshot victims and three deaths. In 2021, 13 people were injured by gunfire and two died.
A shooting in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue in September killed 39-year-old David Flores, who died on scene.
In December, a second person died from gunfire due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of Shawnee Park Sports Complex.
A full summarized report of police responses in 2021 is not available. As of Wednesday afternoon, Cape Girardeau Police Department's 2021 annual report summarizing the department's work throughout the year has not been released.
