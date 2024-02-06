Cape SportsPlex contractor offers a look at the project

The drone of a floor buffer Thursday filled what will be the lobby of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex as a workman polished the exposed concrete to its final sheen.

“We’re just now getting to the point where we’re finishing up,” said Phil Penzel of Penzel Construction Co.

Lots of the work at this point, it seemed, was focused on the floors — from the lobby to the kitchen area to the fields and courts themselves.

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Thompson said the city hopes to open the $12 million facility at the northeast corner of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 the first week of May if all goes well.

Penzel said everything is on-schedule, and some of the lobby walls already are sporting a playful green.

David Schusler operates a concrete polisher inside the entrance to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

The lobby will feature a lounge area, kids’ corner and televisions for posting scores and schedules, he said.

The front conference room, attached to the lobby, was being painted as Penzel pointed out offices that will house management staff and internet technology infrastructure.

Thompson said Heather Davis, who previously oversaw the Osage Centre, has been selected to run the facility and will be joined by one or two other full-time staff members.

“We’ll be able to grow to include five full-time staff,” she said, adding 10 to 15 part-time employees also will be hired.

While the check-in desk has not been installed yet, the concession counter near the back of the lobby is just about ready for cooking equipment, Penzel said.

Phil Penzel, owner of Penzel Construction, shows the facility for hardwood sports courts at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

“Kitchen equipment will probably be put in pretty soon here in the next couple weeks,” he said. “It will be a full restaurant-style kitchen. It’ll have everything that a Burger King has.”

The facility houses two sporting areas on each side of the lobby; one for fields and the other for courts.

In the field house, crews worked to level the surface upon which the artificial turf will be installed in coming weeks.

Penzel said the surface will be infill turf, which is higher quality and safer.

“We felt that it was a health concern,” he said. “For the other stuff, you can’t clean it. ... For this, you can.”