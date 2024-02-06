Cape Splash sees banner attendance

Cape Girardeau’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board was told this week the city’s family aquatics center, Cape Splash, had “a very good weekend” on June 12 and 13, according to Penny Williams, the department’s recreation division manager, with 3,200 total admissions Saturday and Sunday.

Williams said weekdays tend to be “down days” in terms of attendance, but more than 1,000 people entered the 10-year-old facility Monday as Southeast Missouri continued to enjoy sunny and hot weather.

Ballfield project

Parks and Recreation Director Julia Jones said the projected $4.5 million youth ballfield complex is temporarily on hold in anticipation of the July 1 arrival of new city manager Kenneth Haskin.

Jones said she is hopeful of bids going out in July and opened in August for the project, which is one of the initiatives to be funded out of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax Renewal (PRS-2), approved by an 81% margin by city voters in April 2018.