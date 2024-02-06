All sections
August 14, 2023

Cape Splash reducing operating times starting Monday

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will begin operating on a limited basis beginning Monday, Aug. 14.

A social media post indicated the facility will only be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

The last day for River Walking is Thursday, Aug. 17, and the last day for Preschool Playtime is Friday, Aug. 18.

Labor Day will be the last day the park is open until May.

