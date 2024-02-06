A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff.
Cape Splash's fiscal year covers the time from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. For contrast, according to minutes from a Nov. 14, 2022, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, it was reported Cape Splash's "revenue was in excess of $752,000."
Aquatics supervisor Robert Shanahan said Cape Splash usually employs 150 to 200 people for a season. He said the park staffs around 25 lifeguards a day, and with it being a safety concern there are a certain amount they have to have.
"Every five years or so, I mean nationwide, there's always a lifeguard shortage. It seems like there's a cycle every five years where people across the nation are trying to find lifeguards, so that could have played a little bit of a factor," Shanahan said.
Recreation division manager Penny Williams said being a lifeguard is not an easy job and can be a commitment to keep their skills up especially for younger people.
Williams said the weekends are also critical to the water park, so missing some of those days can cause them to lose a "substantial" amount of revenue. She also said if days get rained out on a couple of weekends it can seriously affect revenue, especially on Saturdays, that being the biggest day for people coming into the park.
The only other two times where the park operated at a loss were the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years. Williams stated 2019 had a loss of $22,854.36, attributing it to record-breaking amounts of rain in July 2018, and 2020 had a loss of $145,720.81, attributing that to the effects of COVID-19 on the business.
Williams said this last season ended on a "stronger" note in regards to part-time workers.
"I think the city invested in their part-time pay plan, and that certainly was an asset to us," Williams said. "I think that a lot of our younger people saw a benefit of sticking around a little bit longer."
Shanahan said the water park had a full staff last year and anticipates a shortage not being a problem this year as well. Williams said lifeguards, even after Cape Splash is closed, could have yearly employment with the Central Municipal Pool and the Jefferson pool being open, opposed to years before.
Shanahan said Cape Splash was substantially up in numbers of lifeguards in the 2023 season compared to 2022 and should be finished with the downward trend for "next three or four years."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.