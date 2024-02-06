A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff.

Cape Splash's fiscal year covers the time from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. For contrast, according to minutes from a Nov. 14, 2022, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, it was reported Cape Splash's "revenue was in excess of $752,000."

Aquatics supervisor Robert Shanahan said Cape Splash usually employs 150 to 200 people for a season. He said the park staffs around 25 lifeguards a day, and with it being a safety concern there are a certain amount they have to have.

"Every five years or so, I mean nationwide, there's always a lifeguard shortage. It seems like there's a cycle every five years where people across the nation are trying to find lifeguards, so that could have played a little bit of a factor," Shanahan said.

Recreation division manager Penny Williams said being a lifeguard is not an easy job and can be a commitment to keep their skills up especially for younger people.