Two Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation facilities will soon be getting new coats of paint.

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve Loyd Slinkard Painting Co. Inc. as the contractor for the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center and Osage Centre paint projects.

In total, the improvements will cost $156,938.

The only other bid for the projects was from Tim Coatings, Inc. — a Minnesota-based contractor — for $374,000.

The $94,213 Cape Splash project will be funded by a portion of the city's hotel-motel tax funds. The lap pool, lazy river and zero depth area of the park have required new paint for around five years because of heavy usage, according to the meeting agenda.