Cape Skate Park 'perfectly usable,' to be finished by spring

Cape Girardeau's new skate park near East Rodney Drive and Hawthorne Road is expected to be completed by spring of 2019, according to City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones.
"The project crew that was from out of town completed their portion of the work," Jones said Friday. "Unfortunately, the weather hasn't been super cooperative for us to be able to get out there."
American Ramp Co. of Joplin, Missouri, constructed the concrete, triangle-shaped skate park.
"They go all over the world to build these skate parks," she said. "They're in high demand, so we're a bit at the mercy of their schedule, and weather."
Jones expects more site work to be completed over the next couple of weeks -- weather permitting -- including laying water lines and electrical lines, pouring concrete for sidewalks and parking, installing light poles and laying sod to stabilize the soil banks "to get everything looking a little bit better."
But it hasn't stopped the skaters from using the park, Jones said.
"It's perfectly usable right now," she said. "I think even if we would have put up a 10-foot tall fence, children would've still found a way to get in there to skate on it. They're so excited about it."
She said access to the skate park will only be restricted if there's a particular safety issue. But right now, it's safe to skate on, she said.
"It's just the accessibility is a bit challenging, because it's just all dirt," Jones said.
Jones doesn't anticipate full completion of the project until late winter or early spring, due to weather and other city projects also in progress.
"We knew that it was going to be late fall before the company was completed with their portion of the work," she said, "and that's never a good time frame for construction projects when you get closer to winter ... these aren't ideal construction times, and it makes it challenging."
Jones estimated the project to cost just under $300,000.
When the site is more complete, Jones said, the city will host a formal ribbon cutting, along with skateboard and biking demonstrations.
