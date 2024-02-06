All sections
RecordsSeptember 27, 2024
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Jackson man arrested on no-bond warrant after allegedly firing at victims in Cape Girardeau. Jac'quez Jackson, 26, was apprehended at a residence on William St. following the incident on Sept. 26.
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Jac'quez Jackson
Jac'quez Jackson

A Jackson man was arrested on a warrant after allegedly brandishing a firearm and firing at a victim on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Jac'quez Jackson, 26, was arrested after officers located him at a residence in the 700 Block of William Street in Cape Girardeau. According to a Cape Girardeau news release, police responded to two victims who stated there were two men in their yard on Aug. 19.

The release states that when the victim told the two men, one of them being Jackson, to leave, they began to walk away, but Jackson came back and allegedly pulled out a firearm. Jackson would then allegedly fire at the victims after he turned around.

Jackson is being held without bond.

