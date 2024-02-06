All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 27, 2024

Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant

Jackson man arrested on no-bond warrant after allegedly firing at victims in Cape Girardeau. Jac'quez Jackson, 26, was apprehended at a residence on William St. following the incident on Sept. 26.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Jac'quez Jackson
Jac'quez Jackson

A Jackson man was arrested on a warrant after allegedly brandishing a firearm and firing at a victim on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Jac'quez Jackson, 26, was arrested after officers located him at a residence in the 700 Block of William Street in Cape Girardeau. According to a Cape Girardeau news release, police responded to two victims who stated there were two men in their yard on Aug. 19.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release states that when the victim told the two men, one of them being Jackson, to leave, they began to walk away, but Jackson came back and allegedly pulled out a firearm. Jackson would then allegedly fire at the victims after he turned around.

Jackson is being held without bond.

Story Tags
crime
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-17-24
crimeOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy