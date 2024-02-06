Cape shooting suspect charged

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged following a shots-fired incident Sunday afternoon.
Vincente V. Young was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers following a foot chase after officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street, according to a news release from the department.
Young was charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with felony unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.