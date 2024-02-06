Cape shooting suspect charged

Vincente V. Young was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers following a foot chase after officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street, according to a news release from the department.

Young was charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with felony unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond.