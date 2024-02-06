In observance of Law Enforcement Memorial Week, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office presented awards to four officers and employees.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson poses for a photo with Ruopp Award recipient Lt. Zach Dillard. Submitted

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson presented the 2019 Timothy J. Ruopp Award to Lt. Zachary Dillard. The award is presented as “the Highest Tribute for Outstanding Service to His Department, Community and His Fellow Officers In The Name of Timothy J. Ruopp” and has been presented to the outstanding officer of the year since 1984 in honor of Timothy J. Ruopp, a past employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office who was killed in the line of duty as a law enforcement officer in California.

Dillard began his career at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in March 2009 as a communications officer. He transferred to the office’s patrol division in January 2012 where he served as a patrol deputy. Dillard was promoted to sergeant of the Communications Division in March 2014, and he was promoted again to lieutenant of the Communications Division in March 2019.

The sheriff also presented Copeland Excellence Awards to employees from each of the office’s divisions — field operations, business operations and jail operations. Since 1995, the Copeland Excellence Awards have been presented in honor of former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Norman Copeland who served Cape Girardeau County from March 1986 until his retirement in July 1994.