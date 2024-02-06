Cape sheriff raises deputy salary concerns with county commission

Only one person appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday to comment on the county’s proposed 2020 operating budget.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, referencing the budget line item for her department, reminded the commissioners Cape Girardeau and Jackson are offering starting patrol officers more than she can pay starting deputies in her department.

In Cape Girardeau, she said, starting pay for police officers is approximately $38,000. The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a budget for 2020 that increased the starting pay for police officers there to more than $36,000.

“And I’m paying my entry level officers $32,000,” she told the commissioners and said the county’s salary schedule for officers and jailers makes it difficult for her to compete with other area law enforcement agencies.

“I know you’re fully aware of this and have had lots of discussions about it, but I appreciate anything you can do for us,” she said.