NewsDecember 20, 2019
Cape sheriff raises deputy salary concerns with county commission
Only one person appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday to comment on the county’s proposed 2020 operating budget. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, referencing the budget line item for her department, reminded the commissioners Cape Girardeau and Jackson are offering starting patrol officers more than she can pay starting deputies in her department...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Only one person appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday to comment on the county’s proposed 2020 operating budget.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, referencing the budget line item for her department, reminded the commissioners Cape Girardeau and Jackson are offering starting patrol officers more than she can pay starting deputies in her department.

In Cape Girardeau, she said, starting pay for police officers is approximately $38,000. The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a budget for 2020 that increased the starting pay for police officers there to more than $36,000.

“And I’m paying my entry level officers $32,000,” she told the commissioners and said the county’s salary schedule for officers and jailers makes it difficult for her to compete with other area law enforcement agencies.

“I know you’re fully aware of this and have had lots of discussions about it, but I appreciate anything you can do for us,” she said.

Commissioner Paul Koeper said the commission is sympathetic to the sheriff’s concerns.

“We understand the problem, but just don’t know where we can get it (funds for increased salaries) from,” he said.

At just under $3 million, the sheriff’s budget is the largest single item in the county’s proposed $13.7 million operating budget for the coming year. The county jail also has a proposed budget of almost $1 million.

The proposed budget includes a cost-of-living adjustment for county employees.

By statute, a final version of the county’s 2020 operating budget must be approved by the commissioners by Jan. 10.

