Cape shelter rescues dogs from Louisiana hurricane

Canines directly in the path of Hurricane Ida are now safe in Cape Girardeau after two vans organized by the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri made a 16-hour round trip this weekend to rescue them.

"We got home Sunday morning with 10 dogs," said Tracy Poston, HSSEMO's executive director Monday, who added her agency is a partner in the Best Friends Network -- which pulls together U.S. animal welfare shelters in a coordinated effort to get animals out of harm's way when natural disasters strike.

Poston said she joined three other local people in traveling to Cara's House, a shelter in Sorrento, Louisiana -- a small town between the state capital of Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

"We thought we could handle seven dogs in the two vans but when we saw the Sorrento shelter had more than 300 pets, we decided to do more, to do what we could to make a difference," she said.

Poston, whose agency is planning to move into HSSEMO's new 12,000-square-foot shelter on Boutin Drive in November, suggested the conditions at Cara's House were troubling.

"(The Sorrento shelter) is an open-air, fairground situation and all the dogs and cats were in wire crates with a Category 4 hurricane coming," Poston said.

"My heart broke for the (agency's) workers who were moving heaven and earth to move as many animals out of harm's way as they could. I don't know how they were awake, working round-the-clock in the Louisiana heat."

Poston was grateful the long journey was uneventful.

"Luckily, we timed (the trip) perfectly. It was getting cloudy and icky looking, but we were able to get in and get out before (Ida) really started moving in," she said.